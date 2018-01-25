LINE

Celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog through stamps

Special zodiac stamps for the Year of the Dog have been issued in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Canada and other locations around the world.

The Chinese Zodiac, known as Sheng Xiao, is based on a 12-year cycle, and each year in that cycle is related to an animal sign. The signs are the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. The year 2018 marks Chinese "Wu Xu Year," the Year of the Dog.

The China Post issued two dog-themed stamps this month for the lunar new year. The first stamp depicts a male dog with his chin up and his eyes straight ahead. His ears point upward, while his hind legs are forcefully thrust against the ground, ready to pounce on any intruders.

The second stamp shows a brown female lovingly gazing at her puppy. The black puppy holds its head up high and tries to stand straight. The mother and puppy stand side by side, demonstrating maternal love.

The two stamps are connected, signifying a peaceful, harmonious family, and a prosperous, flourishing nation, the China Post said.

　　

