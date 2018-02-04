Couriers being couriered back home for Spring Festival

Passengers with heavy luggage at the Beijing Railway Station on February 1, 2018. [Photo: Chinanews.com]

China's logistics and supply chain company Cainiao has chartered a high-speed train to send their couriers back home to their families for the Spring Festival, reports thepaper.cn.

The train will set off from the Beijing West Railway Station on February 13, two days ahead of the Spring Festival Eve, via Hebei Province, to Luoyang in Henan Province.

The company chose this line because Hebei and Henan are home to a majority of the Cainiao couriers working in Beijing.

Cainiao notes there will be many employees working during the week-long holiday to ensure packages are delivered. Those working are being given up to 3,000 yuan (476 US dollars) to allow them to transport their family to Beijing for the holiday.