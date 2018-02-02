Sino-UK university to open new campus

Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) announced today that it would build a new campus in Taicang City of Jiangsu Province.

It is proposed that the campus will open in 2020, with space dedicated to research, learning and teaching, as well as innovation and entrepreneurship, the Sino-UK university said in a statement.

With a dedicated library, sports facilities and accommodation for students and staff, it is anticipated to grow to a community of 6,000 students by 2025.

The new campus will enable new and innovative links to be formed between XJTLU, industry and the local community in Taicang, supporting sustainable development and providing opportunities for students to work within the city's expanding industrial base. A key focus will be to develop graduates in science and technology with expertise in AI and robotics, who will go on to lead new industries.

"The new Taicang campus meets our ambitious mission to develop the university of the future, establishing a new relationship between the university and companies, industries and the wider community," said Xi Youmin, executive president of XJTLU.

The plan was announced as UK Prime Minister Theresa May continues her state visit to China accompanied by University of Liverpool Vice-Chancellor Professor Dame Janet Beer.

The Prime Minister's delegation attended the launch of a new "English is GREAT" campaign in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, a new initiative to promote English language learning in China and one of several new education deals between the two countries.