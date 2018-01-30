Panels on photovoltaic highway damaged by vehicles: police

Police in Jinan say they've determined that recent damage discovered on the surface of the photovoltaic highway in Shandong's capital was caused by passing vehicles, according to a statement from the city's Public Security Bureau.

Police have determined that fallen objects from medium or large-sized vehicles may have chipped the solar panels, making a 2 meter long gash on the surface.

This runs counter to previous speculation that the road was being looted for its PV technology.

The damaged section has since been repaired.

Jinan's photovoltaic highway is the first of its kind in the world.

It was activated at the end of 2017.

The damage was discovered 5 days after it opened.