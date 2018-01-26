Shanghai ranks top of year-end bonuses to workers: survey

A survey released by online recruitment platform Zhaopin.com shows that Shanghai has beaten other Chinese cities in giving out the biggest cash end-of-year bonuses to its white-collar workers in 2017, expected to average 11,913 yuan (1,865 US dollars), southcn.com reported.

The second-tier city of Ningbo and the Chinese capital city Beijing were closely behind Shanghai.

Nearly 70 percent of workers surveyed by the platform said they will receive a year-end bonus, with an average of 7,278 yuan.

What is interesting is that workers from energy and environmental protection industries will receive the most generous bonuses averaging 9,865 yuan, which signals the rise of environmental awareness in the country.

However, IT programmers have surpassed other workers to get the highest year-end bonus averaging 11,776 yuan in the past year, probably due to the flourishing tech development, said the report.

State-owned enterprises maintained their leading position in year-end prizes, overtaking private companies and joint ventures.

The survey suggests that workers in second-tier cities are more satisfied with their bonuses than those in big cities, because of their comparatively lower monthly salaries.

Other than cash, some unexpected gifts such as instant noodles, toilet paper, and washing machines have been received by workers.

Some companies have even organized blind dates for their single employees.

All in all, 56.5 percent of respondents said that their satisfaction with year-end bonuses plays an important role in their decision to change jobs.