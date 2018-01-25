Sichuan worker travels 2,000 km with chairs for his sons

Yue Dingming shows two wooden chairs as gift for his sons. (Provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

A migrant worker traveled 2,000 km on Sunday to reach home ahead of Spring Festival laden with two unusual gifts for his sons — wooden chairs.

Yue Dingming took the train from Shanghai to Sichuan province, where his family lives in a small village. He has not seen his family since going to work in the eastern metropolis early last year.

He said the chairs are "for my kids to sit on when they do their homework", Red Star News reported.

"I worked at a construction site and made 150 yuan ($23) a day," Yue said. "I spent 400 to 500 yuan a month in Shanghai because I have to save money for my kids' tuitions."

Yuan has become known as "Chair Dad" on the internet after an amateur cameraman interviewed him about taking the chairs home for his sons.

The migrant worker did not know he had become an online sensation until a reporter from Red Star News contacted him.

"My eldest child is in 10th grade and needs 10,000 yuan a year. That's a lot of money," Yue said. "But I'm gratified by his good scores."