LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Sichuan worker travels 2,000 km with chairs for his sons

1
2018-01-25 15:07chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download
Yue Dingming shows two wooden chairs as gift for his sons. (Provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Yue Dingming shows two wooden chairs as gift for his sons. (Provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

A migrant worker traveled 2,000 km on Sunday to reach home ahead of Spring Festival laden with two unusual gifts for his sons — wooden chairs.

Yue Dingming took the train from Shanghai to Sichuan province, where his family lives in a small village. He has not seen his family since going to work in the eastern metropolis early last year.

He said the chairs are "for my kids to sit on when they do their homework", Red Star News reported.

"I worked at a construction site and made 150 yuan ($23) a day," Yue said. "I spent 400 to 500 yuan a month in Shanghai because I have to save money for my kids' tuitions."

Yuan has become known as "Chair Dad" on the internet after an amateur cameraman interviewed him about taking the chairs home for his sons.

The migrant worker did not know he had become an online sensation until a reporter from Red Star News contacted him.

"My eldest child is in 10th grade and needs 10,000 yuan a year. That's a lot of money," Yue said. "But I'm gratified by his good scores."    

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.