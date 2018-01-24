Year of the Dog at Disney

Shanghai Disney Resort will welcome the Year of the Dog by combining Chinese traditions and festivities with magic and fun. Guests can enjoy the holiday atmosphere as they discover entertainment honoring Chinese traditions with charming Disney surprises.

Favorite characters will dress up, and there will be unique new year wish activities, exclusive themed merchandise and delicious holiday cuisine through March 4.

The resort will be decorated with Chinese New Year themes, colors and decor, with bright red and gold Mickey lanterns, traditional Chinese couplets, bright flowers and other holiday decorations.

Throughout the holiday, Mickey Avenue will be a hub of celebrations, hosting Mickey and his pals dressed in Chinese New Year outfits to take photos with guests in front of holiday backdrops.

Pluto will be bringing extra energy to the Year of the Dog celebrations, dressed in his "god of fortune" costume. On the bustling avenue, lucky guests will also be treated to special wishing cards and golden chocolate coins symbolizing good fortune.

A daily drum ceremony in the Gardens of Imagination — led by Mickey, Minnie and Pluto — will welcome guests as they arrive at Shanghai Disneyland, beating classic rhythms that will fill each day with wishes for prosperity and happiness.

Mickey and the gang will gather on Celebration Square for a brand-new performance, Shanghai Swing. Inspired by the Lunar New Year and Shanghai's historic jazz and swing traditions, Shanghai Swing will feature Characters and dancers in beautiful vintage Shanghai costumes.