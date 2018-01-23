Hospital wins world's top award for green building

Jiahui International Hospital in Xuhui District was awarded LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold Certification for healthcare construction, making it the first and only healthcare institute in China to receive such an award.

Built and promoted by USGBC (U.S. Green Building Council), LEED is so far the most influential evaluation standard in the world regarding the assessment of architectural surroundings, environmental friendliness, and sustainability.

The council's President & CEO, Mahesh Ramanujam, visited the hospital late last week to present the award.

"LEED is an award for architecture, but ultimately it is all for humans," said Ramanujam. "They share the same goal as the architectural design of the hospital: helping make patients feel more comfortable."

The designer of the hospital, NBBJ, incorporated various environmentally friendly facilities, many of which were used for the first time in China. A variable air volume (VAV) box was used for air filtering and ventilation, to guarantee that air is safe and the air temperature is comfortable for patients.

Another design aspect that helped the hospital achieve LEED certification is a garden that brings patients closer to nature and helps relieve their stress.

Jiahui International Hospital, approved by the National Health and Family Planning Commission and co-branded with Massachusetts General Hospital, is the first tertiary international hospital in Shanghai. Phase one in operations launched in 2017, when 246 of its 500 beds were put into use.