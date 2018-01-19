LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Food

Shanghai's famous soup-filled xiaolongbao an experience to behold

1
2018-01-19 15:49shine.cn Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

Xiaolongbao is a type of steamed bun famous in small restaurants across Shanghai, which usually uses family recipes dating back decades.

What makes it different from other delicacies is the hot, tasty soup inside. These little treats are made based on different recipes — some new and some handed down — and many restaurants have their own, unique style.

At Siruchun, a small restaurant in Putuo District, a lot of effort is firstly put into preparing the dough, which they say needs to be properly balanced and integrated with all of the other ingredients. But the most important thing, they say, is the preparation of the meat inside, which can make or break the steamed bun's pièce de résistance, that amazing soup.

Everyone has their own way of eating xiaolongbao, whether it be biting a small hole in the top and sucking the soup out before devouring the rest, or eating the whole thing in one go.

But the chefs at Siruchun in Putuo warn foodies to be careful, because when these little beasts are scolding hot, many a novice has ended up finding out the hard way!

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.