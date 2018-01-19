Chinese parents pay more attention to children's study than life: survey

More than 90% of Chinese parents talk with their children about study, but nearly 32% of them never tell their children how to make friends and one fourth of the parents never teach children how to use money, found a survey conducted by the China National Children's Center and Social Sciences Academic Press.

The survey covers 8,847 students from primary and middle schools in seven cities, including both big and small cities located in different areas of the country.

The report shows that nearly 30% of pupils have to spend more than two hours daily doing homework and the proportion among middle and high school students reaches 54.6% and 72.4% respectively.

More than half of the students surveyed have no time to play with friends after school, says the report, because most of their time was spent on extracurricular classes.

48.9% of students take extra classes after school and more than one fourth of the students have to attend more than two classes.

Due to the great study pressure, the social communication of students is limited among classmates, says the survey. It shows that nearly 95% of the students have good friends in their class, but only one third of them talk with their peers living in the neighborhood.