Authorities warn against purchase of 'love insurance' for public figures

1
2018-01-16 16:46chinaplus.cri.cn

Chinese insurance regulators are warning against the purchase of so-called "love insurance" for public figures, reports thepaper.cn.

"Love insurance" is being sold through online platforms.

Online platforms began offering the "insurance" premiums in October, 2017, after young Chinese actor Lu Han revealed his relationship with actress Guan Xiaotong.

Certain sites have been offering a ten-fold return if the couple stay together for a year.

A link on Taobao has also been offering "insurance" connected to any future relationship for Chinese actor Wang Junkai.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission is warning that promotions of this nature, labelled as "insurance," are actually a form of gambling, which is illegal on the Chinese mainland.

　　

