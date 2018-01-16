LINE

Council questions Apple over iPhones

2018-01-16 13:19shine.cn Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

The Shanghai consumer council demanded an explanation from Apple Inc yesterday over complaints that it's deliberately shortening the life of iPhones.

This is the latest move in a series of global backlash after the US technology giant apologized to customers for software changes it says unintentionally reduced the performance of older smartphones.

Apple's arbitrary upgrade without consumers' agreement led to poor handset performance, the council said, asking for remedial measures from the company.

The council set Friday as deadline for a reply from Apple. The council didn't specify what measures may follow but it said it will follow it closely. The inquiry is based on china's consumer protection law and regulations, the council added.

More than 30 lawsuits have been filed against the company in different courts throughout the US. Most of them claim that Apple slowed down users' phones without their knowledge or permission.

　　

