Milutinovic sends wishes to Chinese football for 2022 from Chengdu

Chinese football's "Miracle Worker" Bora Milutinovic has attended a 5x5 Fustal Golden League event in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, reports China News.

Milutinovic coached one of the teams which took part in an exhibition game against a veteran all-star crew, finishing in a 1-1 draw.

73-year-old Milutinovic was head coach for China's national football team from 2000 to 2002. He led China to its only World Cup appearance in 2002.

The Serbian legend is now a youth training consultant for the Chinese Football Association.

While China has missed out on this year's event in Russia, Milutinovic says he has confidence China will qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.