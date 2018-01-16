LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Milutinovic sends wishes to Chinese football for 2022 from Chengdu

1
2018-01-16 11:00chinaplus.cri.cn Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese football's "Miracle Worker" Bora Milutinovic has attended a 5x5 Fustal Golden League event in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, reports China News.

Milutinovic coached one of the teams which took part in an exhibition game against a veteran all-star crew, finishing in a 1-1 draw.

73-year-old Milutinovic was head coach for China's national football team from 2000 to 2002. He led China to its only World Cup appearance in 2002.

The Serbian legend is now a youth training consultant for the Chinese Football Association.

While China has missed out on this year's event in Russia, Milutinovic says he has confidence China will qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.