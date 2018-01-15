LINE

Alibaba's research team makes achievement in autonomous driving technology

Alibaba appears to be making significant strides in autonomous driving technology, reports thepaper.cn.

Research by Alibaba's autonomous driving team iDST has made it to the KITTI list, which is an analysis list of autonomous driving attributes developed by Germany's Karlsruher Institute of Technology and the Toyota Research Institute at Chicago.

The iDST ranked the first in three items of the Road/Lane Detection Evaluation on Urban unmarked roads, urban multiple marked lanes and in the generalized urban road category.

Alibaba started working on autonomous driving technology in October 2017 through its research institute, the DAMO Academy. The company plans to invest over 100 billion yuan (around 15 billion USD) over the next three years in the development of advanced technology.

Several scientific institutions and leading companies in China are now working on developing self-driving vehicles. Baidu has developed its autonomous driving platform Apollo 2.0, conducting several road tests for its self-driving cars.

　　

