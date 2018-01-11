Over 100 Chinese American students among U.S. Regeneron STS competitors

The Regeneron Science Talent Search (Regeneron STS), the oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors in the U.S., has announced the 300 students, selected from 1,818 entrants, as its competitors for 2018, with over 110 Chinese American among the list, reports US-based Chinese newspaper The World Journal.

40 finalists will be chosen from the 300 students to compete in Washington, D.C in March. The finalists will be announced on January 23.

The majority of the Chinese students are from New York, at 36, with 20 others from California and 8 from Maryland.

All have received a $4,000 prize, with half of it going to their respective schools.

Dubbed the "Nobel Prize for high school seniors," the science-themed competition has attracted a lot of attention among the parents and students from the Chinese community in the US.

The top three students in the competition will be awarded $250,000, 175,000 and $150,000 U.S dollars respectively.