New club to target depression in children with chronic diseases

The Children's Hospital of Fudan University announced to set up a club for children with chronic diseases after it was found that many have symptoms of depression.

A survey conducted by the hospital and health authorities found 30.77 percent of hospitalized children in the department of renal rheumatology exhibit such symptoms, such as feeling down, waning interest and a change in appetite and sleeping habits.

Depression and anxiety can impose further negative effects on children's diseases. Some children with chronic diseases may lose hope in their future and retreat into games or refuse social contact with other people, doctors said.

The new club will use innovative psychological measures, as well as traditional Chinese medicine, to help children with chronic diseases.

Those with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, will be the first group of children to participate in the club, which will expand its activity to include children with diabetes, kidney disease, blood diseases, and other chronic diseases.

Physical exercise, art courses and psychological guidance will be provided to these children, doctors said.

Plans to find and treat more kids with ADHD

To achieve early detection and intervention for children with ADHD, the hospital also teamed up with Minhang District government to establish a mechanism to allow teachers and doctors to cooperate with each other to find children with ADHD in time and give them proper direction.

Doctors will go to schools to give teacher training, while teachers will also share their suggestions to perfect the treatment plan.

"A green channel is also established to allow children to receive early diagnosis and treatment if being found with symptoms and doctors will work closely with teachers and schools to improve their teaching methods for such children," said Dr Gao Hongyun, director of the hospital's department of psychology.

"We will give direction while protecting these children's privacy and dignity."