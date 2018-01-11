LINE

Chinese scientists discover microplastics in Antarctic waters

2018-01-11 09:35chinaplus.cri.cn
Photo shows microplastics which is the blue fiber in the middle of the membrane under a microscope in Antarctica. (Photo/cctv.com)

Chinese scientists on the latest Antarctic expedition have - for the first time - discovered the presence of microplastics in Antarctic waters, reports cctv.com.

Microplastic are pieces of plastic less than 5 mm in size. Microplatics are quickly becoming a major source of marine pollution.

Chinese scientists are warning the presence of microplastics in the polar ocean is a reflection of the widespread distribution of the environmental scourge.

The annual global production of plastics exceeds more than 300 million tons, about 10% which enters the sea.

Microplastics affect marine life, destroy marine ecologies and ultimately threaten humans.

　　

