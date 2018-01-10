Chinese comedian Zhou Libo goes on trial in America

The trial against Chinese comedian Zhou Libo has begun in Nassau County, New York on drugs and weapons charges, reports the World Journal.

Zhou is charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. He could face up to 15 years if found guilty.

Zhou has pleaded not guilty.

His trial is set to resume on February 1st.

Zhou and his friend Tang Shuang were pulled over by police on Long Island January 19, 2017 as part of a traffic stop. Police allegedly discovered a loaded hand gun, as well as two bags of crack cocaine.

Charges against Tang Shuang were dropped in July, 2017.