LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Entertainment

Chinese comedian Zhou Libo goes on trial in America

1
2018-01-10 16:51chinaplus.cri.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

The trial against Chinese comedian Zhou Libo has begun in Nassau County, New York on drugs and weapons charges, reports the World Journal.

Zhou is charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. He could face up to 15 years if found guilty.

Zhou has pleaded not guilty.

His trial is set to resume on February 1st.

Zhou and his friend Tang Shuang were pulled over by police on Long Island January 19, 2017 as part of a traffic stop. Police allegedly discovered a loaded hand gun, as well as two bags of crack cocaine.

Charges against Tang Shuang were dropped in July, 2017.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.