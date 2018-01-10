BeiDou map to be accurate within one meter

The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System is touting the accuracy of its new system, suggesting its precise enough to have food delivered directly to your table.

Opening the BeiDou laboratory in Chongqing, BeiDou claims its system is now accurate within one meter, reports the Chongqing Evening News.

The new laboratory focuses on improving the accuracy of navigation and setting up database for smart city building, according to a head of the lab who refused to divulge his name.

The BeiDou map will be available on smartphones from May 1st.

"The high accuracy of BeiDou map navigation also lays foundation for the future development of unmanned driving," said the lab chief.

First launched in 2000, BeiDou is considered China's alternative to U.S.-based GPS. Since 2012, BeiDou has been able to provide navigation, time and text messaging services across the Asia and Pacific region.