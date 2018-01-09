LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Hangzhou court dealing with request to change attorney for suspected nanny arsonist

1
2018-01-09 14:58chinaplus.cri.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

A court in Hangzhou is dealing with a request to change the attorney for Mo Huanjing, who is accused of arson and larceny in a case involving the death of four people, including three children.

The Hangzhou Intermediate People's Court has revealed that Mo's defense lawyer Dang Linshan refused to cooperate with the court and left the court during the trial on December 21, 2017.

Her trial has been adjourned since.

The court has since assigned two lawyers from the Legal Assistance Centre to defend Mo.

However, the woman's father has also hired a lawyer from a firm in Beijing to defend her.

The courts are now working to determine which lawyers will represent the woman.

The 34-year-old Mo Huanjing is accused of setting fire to her employer's apartment while working as a nanny on June 22, 2017.

The fire led to the killing of her employer, as well as her three children, age 6, 8 and 11.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.