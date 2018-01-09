Hangzhou court dealing with request to change attorney for suspected nanny arsonist

A court in Hangzhou is dealing with a request to change the attorney for Mo Huanjing, who is accused of arson and larceny in a case involving the death of four people, including three children.

The Hangzhou Intermediate People's Court has revealed that Mo's defense lawyer Dang Linshan refused to cooperate with the court and left the court during the trial on December 21, 2017.

Her trial has been adjourned since.

The court has since assigned two lawyers from the Legal Assistance Centre to defend Mo.

However, the woman's father has also hired a lawyer from a firm in Beijing to defend her.

The courts are now working to determine which lawyers will represent the woman.

The 34-year-old Mo Huanjing is accused of setting fire to her employer's apartment while working as a nanny on June 22, 2017.

The fire led to the killing of her employer, as well as her three children, age 6, 8 and 11.