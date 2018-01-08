LINE

Pudong to build Shanghai's first seaside country park, size of 3,500 soccer fields

Urban dwellers will have a new option for a weekend getaway in the Pudong New Area.

The Heqing Country Park, nearly as large as 3,500 standard football fields, will be built along the coastal line in eastern Pudong, which is described as the city's first seaside country park, according to Pudong's urban planning and land administration.

The new park, bordering towns of Heqing and Zhuqiao and G1501 (A30) and S1 expressways, is a rural retreat and seaside tourism resort, offering two in one. People can spend their holiday, hold events, and enjoy sightseeing. One of the main attractions of the park will be a series of water sports, like canoe.

According to the plan, the park will cover an area of 24.9 square kilometers. Complementary facilities, residential apartments and green belts will occupy 10.8 square kilometers. Some 45 firms and 485 households will have to be relocated to pave the way for the construction of the park, officials said.

The project has already been put on the government agenda. It will be only 1 kilometer from the Lingkong Road station of the Metro Line 2 and 10 kilometers away from the Pudong International Airport.

　　

