North China Leopard captured on first video preying on cow

2018-01-06 13:46chinaplus.cri.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download
A screen shot of a video shows a North China Leopard eating a cow in Heshun County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo/Chinese Felid Conservation Alliance)

A North China Leopard (Panthera pardus fontanierii) has been captured in a 15-second video while preying on a cow on a mountain in Heshun County, north China's Shanxi Province, reported the Beijing Youth Daily on Saturday.

The video, shot by an infrared camera in October last year, was the first of its kind in China, said Liu Dazhao, a manager at Chinese Felid Conservation Alliance.

A farmer found the remains of the cow and reported to the local environmental protection authority at once. Officials at the authority believed it might have been killed by a North China Leopard and the animal was very likely to return to deal with its prey. Thus, they installed a camera on the spot and caught the scene of a leopard enjoying its dinner.

Shanxi is the largest home to the North China Leopard, and local authorities are making efforts to protect the endangered species.

　　

