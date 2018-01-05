Rapper apologizes after song removed for 'vulgar' lyrics

Xiami Music, a music streaming platform, said today it has removed a song by rapper PG One due to its "vulgar and indecent lyrics".

The lyrics of the song, called Christmas Eve, bragged about drug use and explicit insults to women. Xiami said it firmly resists any vulgar content and sticks to its moral standards.

A slew of central media, including Xinhua news agency and the Communist Youth League, blasted PG One for his "extreme bad influence on young people". Xinhua said on its Weibo account on Friday that he showed disrespect to the industry and audiences and didn't deserve a platform.

Another Party magazine, Ziguangge, warned that if he did use drugs like he sang in the song, then he has already broken the law.

PG One soon apologized on his Weibo page Thursday, saying he will pay more attention to social responsibility and play a more positive role for his fans.

The rapper, whose real name is Wang Hao, shot to fame after winning first place in the talent show The Rap of China in 2017.