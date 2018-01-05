Chinese teacher shortlisted for 'Nobel Prize' of education

Yang Dongmei, a 44-year old teacher from Inner Mongolia, is selected for the top 50 list of the Global Teacher Prize. [Screenshot: China Plus]

The Global Teacher Prize has released its list of 50 finalists for the 2018 award. Yang Dongmei, a language teacher from Inner Mongolia, has made the list of finalists. Among the 50 finalists, Yang is the only teacher from China.

The 44-year-old teaches the Mongolian and Chinese languages at a rural middle school in the city of Ulanhot. For many Mongolian children, learning Chinese is fraught with difficulty. Realizing the challenge her students are facing, Yang created her own method of teaching them Chinese.

She named the method the "philosophical" approach. It is student-led and draws on children's natural curiosity and desire to acquire new knowledge. An important benefit of her method is that her students learn to think independently. Using this approach, Yang's school often wins first prize in language learning competitions.

Yang won the 2016 Jack Ma Rural Teacher Award, which was founded by Alibaba's CEO Jack Ma in 2015.

The Global Teacher Prize is a 1 million US dollar award presented annually to an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to their profession. The prize is considered the 'Nobel Prize' of the field of education.