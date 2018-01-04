LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Minibus was chasing other vehicle before fatal crash, police find

1
2018-01-04 16:03shine.cn Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

The minibus carrying university students to a ski resort in Heilongjiang Province was speeding and chasing another vehicle, leading to the fatal accident which killed five and injured seven, police said after an initial investigation.

The minibus driver and four senior students of Beijing Forest University lost their lives, while seven others were injured in the accident on December 31, some seriously.

An investigation found the minibus was speeding and chasing a sedan on the Jihei Expressway before the crash. The sedan hit the central guardrail of the expressway when overtaking the minibus, then the minibus veered off the road and into a ditch while trying to avoid crashing into the sedan.

The minibus was carrying a total of 12 students who booked the charter bus service online. They had planned to visit Xuexiang Village, a famous ski resort in Heilongjiang.

The minibus owner, surnamed Tang, was detained by police for the suspected illegal operation of a transport service. The driver of the sedan, surnamed Zhao, was also detained for allegedly endangering public safety.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.