Trains canceled due to heavy snow in northern China

Thirteen trains departing from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and Shanghai Railway Station have been cancelled due to heavy snow in north China.

Around 2,000 passengers have been affected by the cancellations, Shanghai Railway Station said.

From Hongqiao Railway Station, high-speed trains G126, G150, G158 and G120 to South Beijing Railway Station, G212 and G216 to West Tianjin Railway Station, and G1920 and G1940 to North Xi'an Railway Station have been cancelled.

Two trains going to North Chongqing Station, D2216 departing from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and D956 from Shanghai Railway Station, have also been cancelled.

Some services will still depart Shanghai but will terminate before their destinations.

Train D2212 from Shanghai Railway Station to North Chongqing Railway Station, and Train G6 to South Beijing Railway Station will terminate at South Nanjing Railway Station because of the snow.

The National Railway Administration has mobilized crews to clear out the snow from tracks and to repair damaged tracks.

Passengers who bought tickets on the cancelled trains can get a full refund via the 12306 app or website, or go to the refund window with their printed tickets.

Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station has opened several extra refund windows at the tenth ticket office (around the 18th south exit on the second floor) to provide refunds.

On the other hand, flights departing from the two airports in Shanghai to Xi'an face possible delays because of the weather. Pudong International Airport has also been affected by the rainy weather in Shanghai, leading to the possibility of delays.