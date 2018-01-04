Antarctic romance to hit big screens in February

Hong Kong film producer Stanley Kwan's new romance "Till the End of the World" is slated for nationwide release on February 2.

The highly anticipated movie, directed by Wu Youyin, is the first home-grown film shot in the Antarctic. Wu is no stranger to the icy region — he was a member of China's 27th and 28th Antarctic expeditions.

The film stars Taiwan actor Mark Chao and Chinese mainland actress Yang Zishan, whose former collaboration in the 2013 youth film "So Young" was a big success.

Based on Wu's novel, the film tells the love story of an entrepreneur and a physicist, who survive an air crash above the Antarctic. They have to rely on each other to make it through the extreme conditions. Unexpectedly, they fall in love.

To accurately depict the real circumstances of the Antarctic on the big screen, the crew spent two years to complete post-production and CG effects.