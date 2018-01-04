Firefighter takes off clothes to help man injured in car crash

A firefighter took off his clothes amid wet and cold weather to help stop the bleeding of a man wounded in a car accident on January 3 in Nanchang, capital of Jiangxi Province.

The firefighter found the wounded man lying on the side of the road when he passed through Xinyu Development Zone. The injured man's head was bleeding profusely.

He then took off half his clothes and placed them under the head of the injured before waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Netizens were predictably impressed by the actions of the fireman, with one saying, "This fireman makes me feel so proud!"