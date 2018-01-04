Traditional Chinese arts to be presented for free

"Sinan Art Salon," a free program aiming to promote traditional Chinese arts, will be held at Sinan Mansions every Sunday afternoon from April 15 to June 3.

Rather than a single art form, the art salon will promote the concept of "performance+" in which crossover collaborations of different traditional Chinese art forms will be presented together.

That may include the combination of traditional Chinese opera performances with other art forms like calligraphy and embroidery, for instance. Eight such crossover programs are on the schedule.

Different traditional art forms share some common aesthetic values and philosophy, according to Luo Xiaoci, director of Shanghai Chinese Traditional Orchestra, who will participate in the program.

"Though music is invisible, it is as colorful as painting; and though painting is silent, it is as harmonious as music," says Zhou Zhigao, chairman of Shanghai Calligraphers Association, who will be Luo's partner in the program.

Each one-hour performance is composed of three sections including a brief introduction, performance and interaction with the audience. Multimedia will also help support the artists' performances and explanations.

A number of well-reputed artists will take part, including Gong Yi, a guqin (Chinese zither) master, Ma Xiaohui, a celebrated erhu (Chinese fiddle) performer, and Zhang Jun, a notable Kunqu Opera actor who was named the UNESCO Artist for Peace.

Reservation online in advance is required. Those interested can follow updates on the WeChat account of Shanghai Huangpu District (shhuangpu), Shanghai Grand Theater Arts Center (sgtartsgroup) or Sinan Mansions (sinanmansions).

Performance details

Date: April 15-June 3, Sundays, 2pm

Tickets: Free

Tel: 3401-9998

Venue: Sinan Mansions

Address: 523 Fuxin Rd M.