Sales of face masks plunge thanks to improving air quality in north China

1
2018-01-03 14:35chinaplus.cri.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download
Anti-smog masks on shelves at a drug store in Beijing, January 2, 2018 (Photo/China News Service)

The sales of face masks and air purifiers have been plunging in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region amid the improved air quality so far this winter, reports chinanews.com.

A local drug store in Beijing is reporting that masks which would have been sold out last year are still on the shelves.

A lasting stint of smog in the Chinese capital region through much of December, 2016 stimulated the sales surge of anti-smog products. From December 16 to 20, 2016, 15 million masks were sold on JD.com, up 380% year-on-year. The sale of air purifiers doubled during that same period.

Though this year's sales have not been published yet, the chinanews.com report contends the promotion of anti-smog products is now much less prevailant on e-commerce platforms.

Cheng Xiqing, marketing manager of haocaimao.com, a domestic e-commerce platform, says sales of their masks have decreased by 50% this year.

The PM2.5 index in the capital region through November was down by 37% year-on-year.

　　

