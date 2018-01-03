LINE

Spring Festival train ticket sales start

2018-01-03

Travelers are able to buy train tickets from today for the upcoming Spring Festival exodus, said China Railway Corporation yesterday.

This annual travel rush, or Chunyun in Chinese, which is called "world's largest migration" will last from February 1 to March 12. In 2017, 357 million rail trips were made during the period.

Ticket sales on official website www.12306.cn and 12306 app have started today while ticket windows at railway stations and ticket agencies in the city will begin selling on Friday.

Passengers are able to buy train tickets 30 days in advance of their travel.

"It is better to use the online method than lining up at the windows as the online sales start 2 days earlier," said Hu Yihua, an officer with the railway station.

Tickets of trains departing from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station will be available from 1:30pm today. Tickets for trains departing from Shanghai Railway Station will be available from 2:30pm and those from Shanghai South Railway Station from 3:30pm.

Passengers can now use WeChat to pay for the tickets. They can also check the train status after linking 12306.cn account to their WeChat.

　　

