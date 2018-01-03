New Sky Hall attracts thousands of visitors

Shanghai Astronomical Museum in Songjiang District has upgraded its Sky Hall to allow visitors a better and clearer view of the night skies with videos filmed by professional space organizations such as NASA and from the Hubble Space Telescope.

The hall, built in 2009, uses a new projection technology using four channels to provide a better and more vivid view of the skies. It can access real-time data from astronomical organizations at home and abroad by using the universal telescope system WorldWide Telescope.

The new system also allows visitors to edit or create videos themselves with these observation videos.

Tang Haiming, an official with the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory, said that due to the technical restrictions the definition and splicing of images at the previous domed hall was not ideal.

The museum received more than 4,000 visitors on the first day of 2018.