LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Donors to get refunds from controversial online donation platform

1
2017-12-29 15:19chinaplus.cri.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Online Chinese donation platform "Feibeichou" has promised to refund donors after being investigated by civil affairs authorities in Shenzhen, reports People's Daily.

After a preliminary investigation, the civil affairs bureau in Shenzhen announced on December 26 that it would file a legal case against Ai You Foundation, which launched the "Feibeichou" donation platform.

Only organizations approved by the Civil Affairs Ministry can request online donations, according to China's National Charity Law. "Feibeichou" is allegedly to have breached the Charity Law as neither Lingfenbei Tech, which runs the online donation platform, nor parent organization Ai You Foundation have been approval to receive donations, said the civil affairs bureau in Shenzhen.

The donations platform matched netizens with impoverished children who share their birthday. Netizens could then donate 1 yuan through WeChat. In just two days, "Feibeichou" received nearly 3 million yuan (around $460,000 USD) in donations after it was launched on December 22.

Suspicions mounted, however, after netizens found pictures of the same child appearing with different names and personal information.

Lingfenbei Tech explained on December 23 that this was due to the fact that the system was still being tested. It added that the information of those donation recipients was genuine and that all donations go directly to the Ai You Foundation.

The Ai You Foundation has promised to fully cooperate with the civil affairs authorities of Shenzhen and will start refunding donations.

The civil affairs bureau in Shenzhen said that it might take further action against the two relevant organizations based on the results of their final investigation.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.