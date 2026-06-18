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Iranian, U.S. presidents sign peace MoU digitally: ministry spokesman

2026-06-18 13:15:39Xinhua Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, had digitally signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries on ending the war, said Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei early Thursday.

In an interview with state-run IRIB TV, Baghaei said that the signing was originally scheduled for an in-person ceremony in Switzerland on Friday.

"But during the past 24 hours, we looked into this further and concluded that the better option is for the text to be signed virtually by the two countries' presidents," he added.

Baghaei explained that digital signatures by both countries' highest-ranking officials would raise "the costs of violating it."

He also noted that holding a ceremony is "not very appropriate."

Baghaei confirmed that the second phase of negotiations between Iran and the United States is set to begin in Switzerland on Friday, though he added that "we will have to see what outcome the parties will reach through mediators in the coming hours."

The spokesman emphasized that for Iran, a ceasefire in Lebanon was and is as important as the truce in Iran.

Iran, the United States, and Pakistan early Monday announced the finalization of the MoU on ending the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon, following weeks of negotiations.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States.

 

 

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