U.S. Justice Department abandons 'Anti-Weaponization Fund'

The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday abandoned its nearly $1.8 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" following an intense backlash from Republican senators and a decisive blow from the federal judiciary.

"We're not moving forward with the fund," acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told a House appropriations subcommittee hearing.

The fund was originally designed to compensate individuals who claimed to be victims of government "weaponization" or "lawfare." It stemmed from a settlement linked to President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the unauthorized disclosure of his tax records.

Republican senators have warned the White House that they would not support a pending immigration enforcement package unless the fund was overhauled or canceled.

On May 29, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from moving ahead with the fund.