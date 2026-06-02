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Robert Abela sworn in as Malta's prime minister

2026-06-02 15:33:27Xinhua Editor : Tang Yuxian ECNS App Download

There were 356,832 registered voters. Of these, 312,129 cast their votes, or 87.5 percent.

Robert Abela, leader of Malta's Labour Party, took his oath of office as prime minister here on Monday.

The ceremony was held at the Grand Master's Palace. The re-elected prime minister took the oath of office and oath of allegiance. Maltese President Myriam Spiteri Debono took part in the ceremony.

Malta's Electoral Commission published the full result of the general election last weekend.

According to the official figures, the Labour Party obtained 158,444 first-preference votes, or 51.77 percent. The Nationalist Party obtained 136,723 first-preference votes, or 44.68 percent.

There were 356,832 registered voters. Of these, 312,129 cast their votes, or 87.5 percent.

 

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