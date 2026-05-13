Egypt ready to enhance comprehensive strategic partnership with China, says PM

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Tuesday that relations between Egypt and China maintain a strong momentum of development, and Egypt hopes to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and is willing to work with Xinhua News Agency to expand media cooperation and cultural exchange activities.

In a meeting with Xinhua President Fu Hua, who is attending the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference in Cairo, Madbouly said this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Egypt and China, and the two countries share a long history of friendship.

Under the leadership of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and President Xi Jinping, the two countries established a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2014, and bilateral cooperation has made significant progress, he said, adding that the two sides should build on this momentum and continue to advance cooperation across various fields, including strengthening exchanges of experience and training cooperation in the media sector and organizing joint cultural activities.

Madbouly spoke highly of the significant progress made in Egypt-China economic cooperation, particularly in investment, trade, and tourism.

He noted that the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone has yielded fruitful results, and that Chinese enterprises have played an important role in the construction of infrastructure projects in the New Administrative Capital.

Madbouly reiterated Egypt's commitment to the one-China principle, stressing that Egypt and China maintain coordination on regional and international issues of mutual concern, which helps strengthen political mutual trust and advance the bilateral cooperation process.

Fu said China and Egypt, both ancient civilizations and major countries of the Global South, are important forces for maintaining peace and stability amid global turbulence. He noted that Xinhua has long served as a faithful witness, recorder and promoter of China-Egypt friendship and cooperation.

Xinhua will, as always, provide objective and impartial coverage of Egypt's economic and social development, tell Egypt's story well, and actively strengthen cooperation and exchanges with Egyptian media and think tank counterparts in areas such as technology and personnel training, so as to jointly amplify the voice of the Global South, and inject positive energy for solidarity and cooperation into the global media landscape, said Fu.

Egypt's State Minister for Information Diaa Rashwan, who also attended the meeting, said that Egypt attaches great importance to expanding media cooperation with China and will further promote the exchange of professional experience and practical practices between the two sides.

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang also attended the meeting.