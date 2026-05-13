Middle East tensions deepen Sudan's humanitarian crisis, says OCHA

The escalation of conflict in the Middle East since late February has worsened Sudan's already catastrophic situation, intensifying what the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs describes as the world's largest humanitarian emergency.

In a report published on Tuesday, the UN agency said the deepening tensions have disrupted key supply routes and humanitarian assistance, compounding the challenges faced by millions of people affected by the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

Disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz - a critical global trade corridor - are also sending shockwaves through food, fertilizer and fuel supply chains, hitting hardest those already on the brink.

The report found that shipping disruptions linked to the Middle East crisis are forcing vessels to take longer routes, adding up to 25 days to deliveries bound for Sudan. This has resulted in higher costs, delayed cargo and slower delivery of life-saving assistance.

These supply chain disruptions risk exacerbating hunger in highly import-dependent countries like Sudan, where more than 19 million people face acute food insecurity and logistics systems are already fragile, researchers warned.

Sudan's heavy reliance on imported fuel has left it acutely exposed, OCHA said. In early April, parallel-market gasoline prices in Khartoum reportedly surged by nearly 67 percent in a single week, sharply increasing transport costs for both traders and humanitarians.

"Across parts of the country, trucks are being replaced by motorcycles and animal-drawn carts, which are slower, smaller and far less efficient," OCHA said. "At a time when more than two-thirds of the population requires humanitarian assistance, these constraints could limit aid for those in need."

The UN agency said the outlook is stark for humanitarian operations, noting that while costs are rising, funding is not. Fuel, transport and procurement expenses are soaring, meaning fewer people are receiving assistance despite surging needs.

The United Nations Development Program has also warned that continued escalation in the Middle East could push millions more people into poverty globally, with fragile contexts such as Sudan among the hardest hit.

Meanwhile, the war in Sudan continues to escalate, with drone strikes across Kordofan, Darfur, Blue Nile and White Nile states killing close to 700 civilians, including 245 children, in the first three months of the year, OCHA said.

The agency added that Sudan's 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan remains critically underfunded, with just 20 percent of the required $2.9 billion received as humanitarian needs continue to rise.

An estimated 33.7 million people across the country require humanitarian assistance this year – the highest number recorded globally.