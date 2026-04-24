Turning plastic waste into chess pieces

In the heart of Kibera, one of Africa's largest informal settlements, a quiet but powerful transformation is taking place—one that turns waste into opportunity, and discarded plastic into tools of learning, creativity, and hope.

At the center of this change is Kijiji Solutions, an organization working at the intersection of environmental sustainability and community empowerment. Since 2020, the organization has partnered with local youth groups to tackle one of Kibera's most persistent challenges: unmanaged waste.

"Kijiji Solutions supports youth waste management groups in Nairobi's informal settlements and beyond," says Kijiji founder Richard Haukom. "Our goal is to help them become environmental stewards while building sustainable livelihoods for households and small businesses."

The journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the organization started working in Kibera remotely while closely guiding local youth leaders. Over time, Haukom also spent extended periods living within the community to better understand daily realities and strengthen the impact of their work.

"Waste management stood out because it reflects the conditions people live in," he explains. "But even more importantly, youth groups had already organized around it as a way of earning income while responding to an environmental crisis."

In informal settlements like Kibera, where formal waste collection systems are limited or nonexistent, young people have become essential frontline workers. They collect household waste, clean public spaces, sort recyclables, and sell materials like plastic to aggregators—creating small but vital income streams.

"Plastics are the most abundant and easiest to collect," Haukom notes. "Some types, like High-Density Polyethylene and Polyethylene Terephthalate, fetch higher value, while others end up in illegal dumpsites. Our goal is to move toward zero waste by processing as much as possible, including organic waste."

But what makes Kijiji Solutions unique is not just waste collection, it is what happens after.

From waste management into chess

One of the organization's most innovative breakthroughs is turning recycled plastic into chess sets through a partnership with The Gift of Chess. This unexpected connection has transformed discarded plastic into a powerful educational tool.

Using polypropylene collected by youth groups, the material is cleOne of the organization's most innovative breakthroughs is turning recycled plastic into chess sets through a partnership with The Gift of Chess. This unexpected connection has transformed discarded plastic into a powerful educational tool.

Using polypropylene collected by youth groups, the material is cleaned, shredded, melted, and molded into chess pieces. The chessboards are printed on gunia sacks—commonly used packaging materials in local markets—while matching pouches are also made from repurposed fabric.

What begins as waste from the streets of Kibera is transformed into a complete chess set, ready to inspire a new generation of thinkers.

"This idea connects two worlds," Haukom explains. "Environmental action and education. What we once saw as waste is now something that teaches strategy, patience, and critical thinking."

Changing lives through play and purpose

Kibera's dense population presents both a challenge and an opportunity for scalable impact. While the environmental goals are ambitious—moving toward zero waste—the social transformation is already visible.

"Our vision is to achieve zero waste across the settlement and beyond," Haukom says. "But even more importantly, the chess project is inspiring children, building confidence, and helping them see themselves differently."

Across Kibera, hundreds of children are now joining chess clubs in schools and community centers. For many, it is their first introduction to structured, strategic thinking.

"Chess teaches concentration, patience, planning, and decision-making," Haukom adds. "We are seeing children as young as eight competing and winning. It builds confidence and creates role models."

What was once a recycling initiative is now also an educational movement.

A model for the future

Looking ahead, the organization is exploring expansion beyond Kenya. Plans are underway to establish similar micro-manufacturing facilities in places such as Goma, with interest also emerging from Malawi, Hungary, and Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya.

"We want to create a model that can work in challenged environments everywhere," Haukom explains. "Our partnership with The Gift of Chess allows us to merge environmental responsibility with social impact in a way that is practical and scalable."

Moments that matter

For Haukom, the most meaningful moments are often the simplest.

"Watching over 200 children fall silent in concentration during a chess tournament, then erupt in joy when winners are announced—that stays with you. And seeing one of our staff playing chess under a flashlight after a long day of work—that is when I knew this work matters."

His motivation remains grounded in one principle:

"My motto is 'Do good!' As long as I follow that, I stay motivated," he says. "Every day in Kibera, I feel valued and connected. That is more than I could ask for."

The Gift of Chess founder Russ Makofsky and Kijiji Solutions founder Richard Haukom teach students chess at Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana County, Kenya, March 6, 2026. /The Gift of Chess

At its core, Kijiji Solutions is not just about waste management. It is about the transformation of materials, communities, and mindsets.

"For our planet and our species to thrive, we must all be good stewards of our environment," Haukom concludes. "Helping others achieve that is the highest calling."

From waste management to chess, Kibera is proving that even discarded materials and overlooked communities can be turned into something strategic, powerful, and full of possibility.

According to the International Labour Organization and Kenya's National Environment Management Authority, public compliance with the plastic bag ban introduced in Kenya in 2017 has been strong. Studies show that the use of reusable bags has tripled since its introduction. The Ministry of Environment and Forestry estimates that about 6.2 billion plastic bags have been removed from waste streams, leading to cleaner urban and coastal areas. The ban has also eased pressure on waste management systems, improved drainage, and likely reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Ultimately, these efforts show that when policy, innovation, and communities come together, everyday challenges can be turned into real opportunities for a more sustainable future.