Strong Chinese civilization, strong America can live together in peace: Singaporean scholar

A strong Chinese civilization and a strong America can live together in peace in the twenty-first century, a Singaporean academic has said.

"The world will be relieved and even cheer this outcome. And the American people will be better off," Kishore Mahbubani, professor in the practice of public policy at the National University of Singapore, wrote in a recent opinion piece for The National Interest.

"If the primary goal of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) is to improve the well-being of its people (and thereby revive Chinese civilization), there need not be a fundamental contradiction with the primary goal of any new American administration: to once again improve the well-being of the American people," Mahbubani wrote.