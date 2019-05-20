LINE

Great potential for China-U.S. health cooperation: Chinese diplomat

Chinese Consul-General in Chicago Zhao Jian said there is great potential for China and the United States to cooperate in the innovation and product development of health industry.

Zhao made the remarks at a a healthcare meeting called China-U.S. Health Industry Innovation Cooperation Conference on Saturday held by International Technology Transfer Network and related U.S. organizations in Chicago.

Both China and the United States have a large-scale health industry, and they have complementary strength in fields like innovation and product manufacturing, said Zhao.

Around 200 participants, including technology experts, representatives of health industry associations, entrepreneurs and investors from both countries, had face-to-face discussions during the event.

Besides a keynote speech section, the event had well-designed panel discussions featuring four aspects: telemedicine and medical device innovative cooperation, biopharma/biotechnology and health innovation, food safety and health, and networking event.

Zhao at the conference that the meeting would promote the coupling of innovation resources, advance management and development models, and tap potential for cooperation between the two countries' health industry.

"We hope and truly believe that the conference will become a shining example of China-U.S. technology innovation cooperation in the U.S. Midwest," Zhao said. Enditem

