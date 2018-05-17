LINE

Rare detente on Korean Peninsula should be cherished

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) suspended its high-level talks with South Korea on Wednesday due to the ongoing joint military drills by its neighbor together with the United States.

The DPRK move should caution the South Korea and the United States to act responsibly with the DPRK-U.S. summit fast approaching.

A series of positive changes have emerged on the Korean Peninsula since the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in February, and the once roaring situation the peninsula is heading towards a detente.

There can be no doubt that the DPRK has been a positive force for change. The DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a historic meeting in the truce village Panmunjom on April 27;the DPRK released three detained U.S. citizens when U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Pyongyang earlier this month; and the DPRK announced it would hold a ceremony for the dismantling of its nuclear test site.

It would be of poor taste for the United States and South Korea to continue with their joint military exercises given the amount of goodwill shown by the DPRK ahead of its top-level meeting with the U.S. scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

Moreover, Washington also insisted that the DPRK should abandon its nuclear arsenal first in order to receive benefits on trade.

Therefore, the DPRK's latest move should come as no suprise. It shows the fragility of every progress and upturn on the peninsula, reminds the world that peace there can only be sustained with continued injection of wisdom, patience and perseverance.

Ties between the DPRK and the U.S. have been strained for decades, creating a deep gap of trust between them. The DPRK and the U.S. today have a historic opportunity to resolve their differences, something that ought to be treasured. Radical actions by either side could severely set back relations.

Blind pursuit of self interests leads nowhere. The current detente on the peninsula is the result of both the DPRK and the U.S. taking the needs of the other into consideration.

The world has placed a high hope for peace on the peninsula. All related parties should practice restraint instead of hostility and do more to increase dialogue. Only then can both countries build trust.

　　

