LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's opening up start of unfolding historic trajectory for the world: Dow

1
2018-05-16 16:46Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Reform and opening up has changed the global economic landscape and value chain, and this may be just "the beginning of an unfolding historic trajectory" as China vows to further open up its economy, according to the Dow Chemical Company.

Reform and opening up has been an unprecedented success, combining

correct policies and relentless hard work, Lim Yoke Loon, Greater China president of the U.S. chemical giant, said in an exclusive interview with Xinhua.

This year marked the 40th anniversary of the initiative, which Lim said has unleashed incredible market potential in China, and enabled its transformation into a critical global manufacturing base and a large consumer market for other economies.

Reform and opening up has also allowed international companies to tap into China's business opportunities. Since Dow opened its first office in China in 1979, the company has enjoyed tremendous growth opportunities in the market, Lim said.

Dow now has 10 local business centers and 17 manufacturing sites in China. The company has 5,000 local employees and China is its second-largest market after the United States.

Seeking to extend further into the local market, Dow opened the Shanghai Dow Center in 2009, its largest integrated research and development center outside the United States, which now provides innovative products for use not only in China but also across the world.

As China strives to build an economy reliant on technology and innovation, and focuses on industrial upgrading and environmental protection, it will provide more opportunities for Dow and other international enterprises, he said.

Optimistic about Dow's development in China, Lim said the company will maintain a strategic focus on growth industries and markets, geographic expansion, and customer value creation through innovation.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.