Marxism equips China's modernization with truth: People's Daily

The People's Daily on Wednesday published a tribute to Karl Marx, hailing Marxism's crucial role in China's modernization.

While the world has come to a "crossroad" with challenges such as the tension in Syria, trade disputes and terrorist attacks, China is unfazed and continues to work creating a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for humanity.

Marxism is key to China's stability and development, a theory which China has enriched and developed through practice, according to the Communist Party of China (CPC) flagship newspaper.

Ahead of the 200th anniversary of Karl Marx's birth, which falls on Saturday, the article reflected on his life from the German town of Trier to his efforts and theories that pushed forward "liberation and free and well-rounded development of humanity."

It was because of Marxism that China's modernization over the century had the weapon of truth, said the article, referring to the country's modern history as the best illustration of Marxism's value as the guideline to the liberation of humanity.

The article then elaborated on how China commemorated Marx to remind CPC members to stay true to their founding mission.

As the inheritors of Marx's spirit, CPC members have observed the purpose of wholeheartedly serving the people, and have regarded the liberation, development and happiness of the people as their founding mission, the article read.

"The people-oriented concept and the founding mission of striving for the wellbeing of the people illustrate the pursuit of Party members, nourish the roots and veins of Marxism, and show the essence of socialism," it said.

"Today, we commemorate Marx to constantly remind us of the mission of seeking the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," the paper said.

It noted that Mark's global vision and love for humanity can been seen in China's call for the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, which has been embraced by more and more people.

The article pledged to break new ground for the development of Marxism in the 21st century, and said the name of Marx would be remembered and his deeds carried on.