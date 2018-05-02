China-Dominican Republic ties open new chapter

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) and Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas sign a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations in Beijing, capital of China, May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

China and the Dominican Republic on Tuesday established diplomatic relations, which represents an irresistible trend.

In a joint communique signed in Beijing by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas, the two countries established diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level.

The decision made by the Dominican Republic is fully in line with the fundamental interests of the country and its people and the basic norms of international relations.

There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. It has been a universal consensus of the international community to adhere to the one-China principle, a fundamental prerequisite as well as political foundation for China to establish and develop relations with any country.

China and the Dominican Republic enjoy a long-standing history of exchange and cooperation. The Caribbean nation is China's second biggest trading partner in the region and China is the second largest source of imports for the Dominican Republic.

The establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Dominican Republic opens a new chapter of bilateral ties for the two sides.

As a Chinese poem reads, "True friends value their promises to each other and will travel a thousand miles to be together." Though far apart, now China has one more friend in Latin America and the Dominican Republic finds a good partner in China in pursuing its development.

China-Dominican Republic ties add good momentum to the comprehensive cooperative partnership between China and Latin America and will undoubtedly promote South-South cooperation.

The Dominican Republic's wise decision to sever ties with Taiwan and abide by the one-China policy will bring itself great opportunities and serve to benefit both countries in the end.