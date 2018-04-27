World to benefit more from China's opening up: Counsel General

The world has benefited and will benefit more from China's continuous commitment of reform and opening up, Chinese Counsel General in Houston Li Qiangmin said Thursday.

Delivering a keynote speech titled "New Era, More Open, Greater Vision", Li said China is committed to pushing its economic development from "rapid growth" to "high-quality growth".

The promotion of high-quality economic development depends on reform and opening up. The four new measures on reform and opening up are a new starting point, a road map planned by the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Li said.

Li held a luncheon Thursday introducing Chinese President Xi Jinping's keynote speech during his attendance at the annual meeting of the Boao Forum for Asia held earlier this month.

Around 300 guests from Houston's political, economic and academic circles attended the luncheon.

According to Li, over the past four decades, China's reform and opening up recorded a history of Chinese win-win cooperation with other countries. China has made huge contributions to overcoming the Asia financial crisis in 1997 and the International financial crisis in 2008.

"China has been a major engine and stabilizer of the world's economic growth, with its economy contributing 30 percent of the world's economic growth for many years. China offered and will continue to offer aid, trade and investment opportunities to developing countries while adhering to the principle of noninterference," said Li.

During a time of globalization and in a world aspiring for peace and development, only cooperation can truly bring win-win or all-win results, he argued.

Charles C. Foster, current chairman of U.S.-China Partnerships, an organization promoting ties between the two countries, told Xinhua that the world should applaud China taking a greater responsibility for international aid and helping other country develop.

"China has its model and has a lot of say for it. The United States has its model. There is so much work to do and we can all work together in terms of providing aids and assistance," he said.