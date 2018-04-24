China plays vital role in denuclearizing Korean Peninsula: expert

China has a pivotal role to play in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, an expert has said in Brussels after the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) announced its decision to discontinue nuclear and missile tests.

Michael Kovrig, senior adviser for North East Asia at the International Crisis Group headquartered in Brussels, told Xinhua in a recent interview that the announcement could foreshadow a denuclearization of the Peninsula and a peace process in which China will play a central role.

Kovrig said China has fully implemented and enforced existing United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions in order to maintain pressure on the DPRK to halt its nuclear and missile programs, which contravene multiple UNSC resolutions.

In addition, China can foster dialogue with the DPRK, South Korea, the United States and other stakeholders to find a peaceful settlement of the issue, he said.

The DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un announced early Saturday that his country will discontinue nuclear tests and test-firing intercontinental ballistic rockets from April 21, according to the KCNA, the DPRK's state broadcaster.

Kim's announcement came ahead of his first summit meeting scheduled for April 27 with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the border village of Panmunjom, a meeting expected by many to contribute to establish peace in the region.