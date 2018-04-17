LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Joint actions to end job discrimination

1
2018-04-17 09:36China Daily Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

About 8.2 million students will graduate from college in China this year, a record high. Peoples' Daily commented on Monday:

Hundreds of thousands of students will also return to China after graduating from universities overseas. Cutthroat competition in the job market is predictable, as understandably, employers will become more picky. But some openly demonstrate strong employment discrimination, which should be addressed by the labor rights departments.

Gender discrimination is the most common. Although relevant laws and regulations strictly ban gender discrimination, some employers clearly say that they only accept male candidates, even if the jobs can be done by men or women.

Regional discrimination is the other problem. Some companies, particularly those in big cities, prefer local urban candidates to graduating students from the countryside.

And some companies directly say that they do not recruit graduating students born in certain places without explaining why.

The Employment Promotion Law, enforced in 2007, explicitly outlaws employment discrimination. But over the past 10 years, no employers have been punished for discriminating against job candidates.

The legislature and labor rights departments should not sit idle any more. They should make it easier for the employees and job hunters to collect evidence and sue employers if they are discriminated against.

If people keep silent over it, employers will continue to discriminate against candidates.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.