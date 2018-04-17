Joint actions to end job discrimination

About 8.2 million students will graduate from college in China this year, a record high. Peoples' Daily commented on Monday:

Hundreds of thousands of students will also return to China after graduating from universities overseas. Cutthroat competition in the job market is predictable, as understandably, employers will become more picky. But some openly demonstrate strong employment discrimination, which should be addressed by the labor rights departments.

Gender discrimination is the most common. Although relevant laws and regulations strictly ban gender discrimination, some employers clearly say that they only accept male candidates, even if the jobs can be done by men or women.

Regional discrimination is the other problem. Some companies, particularly those in big cities, prefer local urban candidates to graduating students from the countryside.

And some companies directly say that they do not recruit graduating students born in certain places without explaining why.

The Employment Promotion Law, enforced in 2007, explicitly outlaws employment discrimination. But over the past 10 years, no employers have been punished for discriminating against job candidates.

The legislature and labor rights departments should not sit idle any more. They should make it easier for the employees and job hunters to collect evidence and sue employers if they are discriminated against.

If people keep silent over it, employers will continue to discriminate against candidates.