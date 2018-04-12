LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Singapore PM: Trade friction will have lasting consequences

1
2018-04-12 15:41chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Trade frictions between the United States and China will damage confidence in the multilateral trading system and the non-economic part of the bilateral relationship, said Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore.

"The consequences are not so much the amount of tariffs which are imposed, in the scheme of things not huge," Lee said, "but instead the damage to confidence in the multilateral trading system, which all countries depend on, and also the damage to the non-economic part of the relationship between America and China - the trust and the mutual willingness to cooperate."

Lee made the remarks at the DBS Asian Insights Conference China 2018 in Shanghai on Thursday.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.