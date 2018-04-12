LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

U.S. lacks 'coherent strategy' to tackle trade differences with China: former official

1
2018-04-12 15:32Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Robert Hormats, former U.S. undersecretary of state, receives an interview with Xinhua in New York April 5, 2018. He said that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration lacked a coherent strategy in tackling trade differences with its largest trading partner China. (Xinhua/Zhang Mocheng)

Robert Hormats, former U.S. undersecretary of state, receives an interview with Xinhua in New York April 5, 2018. He said that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration lacked a "coherent strategy" in tackling trade differences with its largest trading partner China. (Xinhua/Zhang Mocheng)

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration lacks a "coherent strategy" in tackling trade differences with its largest trading partner China, a former senior U.S. official has said.

"Being tough is one thing, but being tough with a strategic sense of how to move ahead is quite another," said Robert Hormats, former undersecretary of state under the Obama administration, in an interview with Xinhua on Trump's tariff sanction plans against China.

After proposing steep tariffs on Chinese imports worth 50 billion U.S. dollars, the Trump administration has threatened to slap additional duties on Chinese goods worth 100 billion dollars. China has hit back proportionally by rolling out its retaliatory tariff plan.

"Tough positions without a strategic process of working out differences and coming to some conclusions that are mutually beneficial, is really not a sufficient strategy for moving forward," said Hormats, now Vice Chairman of the New York-based consulting firm Kissinger Associates. "And that's really what seems to be either missing or if it's there, it's very unclear what it is."

The world's two largest economies are "not really in a trade war yet," he said. "There is still a possibility of negotiating some kind of arrangements that will prevent the further escalation of trade actions against one another."

"I think we're in a situation where each side is showing that it has the ability to take tough actions, and is willing to do it, but it has not escalated to the point of an all-out trade war," he said.

The senior diplomat noted a full-blown U.S.-China trade war will be destructive to the two countries' economic stability and the global growth as well.

For example, Hormats said, American farmers and their soybeans, sorghum and other products, depend very heavily on the China market.

Silicon Valley and other high tech companies also depend heavily on the China market, and a number of U.S. companies depend on components coming from China to make the final product, he added.

"So trade is not, you know, a good beating ... this network of interdependency is something that I don't think Trump really has an experience in dealing with or really very much knowledge about," Hormats said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.